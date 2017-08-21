Off-duty Chicago fire lieutenant fatally shoots teen carjacker: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago fire lieutenant fatally shot a teenager who was attempting to steal his car in the city's North Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

Witnesses say the 45-year-old off-duty Chicago fire lieutenant had gotten out of his Jeep to talk to some friends doing some lawn work in the neighborhood but left his Jeep running.

Police say the 17-year-old then jumped in the car and started driving, nearly hitting the lieutenant. It was then that police say the lieutenant pulled out his gun and fired a single shot hitting the teen.

The offender was shot in the chest and transported to West Suburban Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police sources say the lieutenant has a concealed-carry permit.

Area North detectives are investigating.