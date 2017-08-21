Strong homestand helps Anthony Rizzo win NL Player of the Week honors

CHICAGO – Just as his counterpart in the “Bryzzo Souvenir Company” is finding his groove late in the season, Anthony Rizzo continues to enjoy perhaps his best month of the season.

In August, the Cubs first baseman is batting .324 with four homers and 17 RBIs including a on-base percentage of .390. Such numbers have been needed as the Cubs continue to fight for a NL Central title.

Major League Baseball recognized his efforts on Monday as Rizzo was named the National League’s Player of the Week after a strong effort in seven games at Wrigley Field.

In those contests, Rizzo had 12 hits, 13 RBIs along with a pair of homers as he hit .429 for the Cubs, who finished the week with a 5-2 record. Because of that, the Cubs were able to maintain a two-game lead over the Brewers atop the NL Central.

Rizzo is hitting .268 with 28 homers and 84 RBIs this season for the Cubs.