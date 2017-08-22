Driver charged with reckless homicide in Beecher crash that killed pregnant mother, 3 sons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECHER, Ill. –A man charged in a deadly crash that killed a pregnant mother and her three children is due in court today.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the driver in a crash that killed the woman and her three sons faces charges.

Sean Woulfe, 25, of Beecher, Ill., was charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide in connection to the fatal crash.

Police said Woulfe was going 20 miles over the 55 mph speed limit and missed a stop sign.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor. State’s Attorney James Glasgow was asked if Woulfe was texting during the time of the accident. He said he could not comment on that.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her three young boys were traveling in the family car on July 24 when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into them. Schmidt, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen died. Schmidt was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Schmidt’s husband wasn’t with the family at the time.

At the time, the driver of the pickup truck was cited for blowing the stop sign, but the charges were then dropped. Glasgow said the driver faced more serious charges, and dropping the traffic citations made it easier to pursue the bigger charges.

The driver was hospitalized after suffering a fractured wrist, shoulder and ankle, bruised lungs and a lacerated arm.

Woulfe is being held on a $1 million bond. The state's attorney's office said that Woulfe is scheduled to appear in court, via closed circuit video, on Wednesday.

If convicted, Woulfe faces 10 years in prison.