Illinois drivers returning from eclipse stuck in traffic nightmare

CHICAGO -- What started out as a dream experience for most, ended with a traffic nightmare.
Some people that traveled to southern Illinois to witness the solar eclipse were stuck in major traffic jams Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Drivers reported being stuck for hours in traffic, with back-ups stretching for miles.
WGN viewer Ann McNamara says it took her 14 hours to get from Marion, Illinois to the Dan Ryan Expressway.
"We started in Marion, Illinois at about 4:45 p.m. yesterday (Monday) afternoon, and we just made it on to the Dan Ryan Expressway. I'm almost home," she told WGN during a phone interview just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.
She also said that some roadwork was to blame for the major delays.
Ann says that despite the traffic, her kids loved seeing the eclipse and she's still positive about the whole experience.
Others posted their traffic nightmare on Twitter: