Kevin Schmit previews the IHSA football season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Before the colleges and the NFL start playing games for real, the first games that count come under the Friday Night Lights.

That moment has arrived here in Illinois, as the IHSA gets ready to kickoff their season with games this Friday and Saturday. It starts a three-month road to the state championships at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, where eight classes will crown a winner on Thanksgiving weekend.

Before things kickoff, Kevin Schmit of the Daily Herald made his return to Sports Feed to talk about some of the best players and teams for the upcoming season. He also discussed the state of high school football in Illinois with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

