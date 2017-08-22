Lisa Byington talks College Football on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While she was making his first appearance on Sports Feed on Tuesday, Lisa Byington is no stranger to fans of college sports here in the midwest.

The sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network is even adding to her duties this season. Lisa will become the first woman in network history to be the play-by-play announcer when she calls Northwestern's game against Bowling Green in Evanston on September 16th.

Before the season kicks off, Lisa took some time to join Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed where they discussed the upcoming Big Ten season.

