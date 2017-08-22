× Preseason honors continue for Northwestern DB Godwin Igwebuike

EVANSTON – On a team that many will have a close eye on this fall, he’s the one that might standout the most on defense.

That was assumed once Godwin Igwebuike decided to stay at Northwestern for one more year back in the winter, foregoing a chance at the NFL.

After receiving some preseason honors from the Big Ten, the cornerback got a bigger one from the Associated Press on Monday. That’s when the voters put the safety on its All-American second team, one of just five players in the Big Ten to earn a spot on that squad.

Four Big Ten players ended up on the first team: Penn State running back Sequon Barkley and tight end Mike Gesicki, Ohio State center Billy Price and linebacker Josey Jewell of Iowa.

The second-team All-Big Ten selection from the coaches and third-team by the media in 2016, Igwebuike led the Wildcats in tackles with 108 – 78 which were solo tackles. He also collected six tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions – including a pick in Northwestern’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Pittsburgh.

Igwebuike will be one of the focal points of the defense this year after the departure of linebacker Anthony Walker Junior, who is now a member of the Colts. He was one of just ten players selected to the Big Ten’s All-Preseason team back in July, as many look to him to be one of the best of the defensive side of the ball in 2017.