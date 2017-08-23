3 Rauner staff members dismissed, 1 other resigned

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor Bruce Rauner has fired three staff members and his general counsel has resigned.

General Counsel Dennis Murashko also resigned Wednesday. He had only been on the job for 10 months but has worked for the governor for three years. He resigned due to changing dynamics in the administration.

ANOTHER ONE GONE: Source tells me Gov Rauner's general counsel Dennis Murashko resigned today, unrelated to IPI cartoon mess. #Twill pic.twitter.com/DRMCmEFOoA — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) August 24, 2017

The shakeup comes after Governor Rauner took fire for his response to a controversial cartoon by the Illinois Policy Institute depicting a black child begging for school money from a cigar-smoking white man.

Critics call the cartoon racist.

But Governor Rauner’s office said Tuesday that some blacks told them they did not find the cartoon offensive.

“The governor – as a white male – does not have anything more to add to the discussion,” Laurel Patrick, a Rauner spokeswoman, said.

Later, the governor released a statement, saying his office’s remarks did not accurately reflect his views. But Rauner stopped short of criticizing the cartoon.

The governor did not address the drawing Wednesday. Instead he focused on school funding a reelection commercial.

Last month, the governor fired several staff members, replacing them with staff from the policy institute.