As he reacts to the Cavs-Celtics trade, Dwayne Wade’s Bulls future remains uncertain

CHICAGO – Perhaps the biggest trade of the NBA season – if not one of the tops of the last decade – didn’t go unnoitced by the leader of the Chicago Bulls.

Guard Dwyane Wade tweeted this out shortly after it was confirmed that the Cavaliers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Celtics, sending All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to Boston. In exchange, Cleveland gets guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the coveted, protected first round pick of the Brooklyn Nets in 2018.

This tweet followed about 30 minutes later as the guard appreciated the Eastern Conference-shaking move made by the two primary contenders on Wednesday.

While Bulls fans were watching the drama play out to the East, some of them are wondering just what will become of Wade over the next few months. True, the guard has a player-optioned $23.8 million dollar deal for the 2017-2018 season, but with the Bulls in full rebuild Wade may be looking for a buyout.

This has been reported by ESPN’s Nick Friedell the past week as the guard maybe looking to join a contender as he reaches the final years of his career as the younger players on the team appear to be done with Wade in Chicago.

On top of that, Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype reported on Tuesday that Wade hasn’t spoken to the Bulls since the Butler trade.

Time is ticking down for both sides if indeed Wade would like to go to another team for the 2017-2018 season. Bulls training camp starts in right around a month with the first preseason game on October 4th and the season opener at Toronto on October 19th.

So if there’s going to be another major change in the Eastern Conference, it will have to happen soon.