Chicago police face, return gunfire in Little Village

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers came under fire as they answered a call about shots fired.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday as officers arrived at 26th and South Albany.

The police say they returned fire, but no one was hit or hospitalized.

A handful of people were arrested.

The incident grew tense as some neighbors claimed the police were profiling innocent people.

Several people are being questioned about the confrontation.

