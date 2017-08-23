Chicago police face, return gunfire in Little Village

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers came under fire as they answered a call about shots fired.
The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday as officers arrived at 26th and South Albany.
The police say they returned fire, but no one was hit or hospitalized.
A handful of people were arrested.
The incident grew tense as some neighbors claimed the police were profiling innocent people.
Several people are being questioned about the confrontation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.