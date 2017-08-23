Richard Abraham previews Glory 44 on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a chance to fight in the area he calls home - and Richard Abraham is quite excited about it.

The GLORY Kickboxing league is bringing another event to the Sears Centre in Schaumburg on Friday and before he steps into the ring with Daniel Morales, we got a chance to learn more about on of the fighters on the card.

Abraham talked with Josh Frydman not only about the match but also his start in the sport, how he's overcome a family tragedy to keep his career going along with his unique full time job in the Chicago area.

Watch Richard's entire segment on the show in the video above or below.