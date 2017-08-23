Sports Feed recaps a busy day at Halas Hall with the Bears on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Wednesday in the preseason don't usually feature this much news - but August 23rd was an exception.

The Bears started the deal by signing Charles Leno Jr to a new four-year contract as the current and future protector of Bears' quarterbacks blindsides. John Fox then announced that Mitchell Trubisky will indeed take snaps with the Bears' first team during their third preseason game of the year with the Titans.

These bits of news were the lead for Wednesday's Sports Feed on CLTV. Jarrett Payton talked live with Josh Frymdan from Halas Hall while Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times discussed more about the team with Jarrett in Lake Forest.

To watch all of these segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.