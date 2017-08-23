Supt. Eddie Johnson to get kidney from son; transplant next Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to have a kidney transplant next week, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson will be receiving a kidney from his son, Daniel, 25, who hopes to become a Chicago police officer. The surgery will be next Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The top cop told the police department via video message.

He said it was no secret he’s been living with chronic kidney disorder for 30 years. He thanked people for their prayers and especially, those who offered to give a kidney but weren’t a match.

The superintendent became ill at a press conference in January where he and Mayor Rahm Emanuel were unveiling a new piece of technology. He stumbled, and Emanuel and other officers helped him to a chair.