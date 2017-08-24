× Bulls owner Jerry Reindorf will present Jerry Krause at Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony

CHICAGO – The man who helped bring him to the Bulls will be the one to help enshrine him in basketball immortality.

On Thursday the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts announced that Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf will be the presenter for Jerry Krause as he’s posthumously inducted at a ceremony in September.

He’ll speak on behalf of the longtime Chicago Bulls general manager as he joins 11 others in the Class of 2017 on September 8th in Springfield. Krause died at the age of 77 on March 21st.

Reinsdorf is a fitting choice to welcome Krause into the Hall of Fame considering it was he that started his memorable tenure in Chicago.

After GM Rod Thorn left, it was the owner who hired Krause to build the Bulls around then second-year player Michael Jordan. The rest was history, as the general manager build the team into an NBA power that won six titles in the 1990s.

Krause retired in 2003 and was later honored with a banner at the United Center for his efforts with the franchise.