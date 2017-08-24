Kris Bryant makes quick return to the Cubs’ lineup on Thursday

CINCINNATI – One thing has become a nerve-racking tradition for the Cubs and their fans in 2017 – waiting to see if an injury is serious for their MVP.

From turning an ankle on third base after a catch to getting hit in the hand at the end of a blowout, Kris Bryant has had a number of close injury calls this season. Luckily, he’s been able to get away without missing a significant amount of time.

That is the case again this week in Cincinnati where a pitch off the third baseman’s hand that looked like it could be serious on Tuesday ended up not being the case. Two days later, Bryant is back in the lineup for the Cubs as they go for the sweep of the Reds tonight at Great American Ballpark.

Bryant will hit third behind Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber as the Cubs go for the sweep of the Reds and their sixth-consecutive win. The enter the night with a season-high 3 1/2 game lead in the NL Central division.

Despite the collection of injury scares, Bryant has continued his success so far in his young career. He’s batting .287 with 23 homers and 56 RBI. Since the All-Star Break, Bryant is hitting .326 with five homers and 18 RBIs as the Cubs have taken back first in the NL Central.

Cubs fans hope that the injury scares with their young star will finally stop in Cincinnati.