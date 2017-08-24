Rauner, legislative leaders reach agreement on Illinois school funding bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor Bruce Rauner and legislative leaders have reached an agreement on the Illinois school funding bill.

This afternoon, House and Senate GOP Leaders released a statement saying,

This afternoon the four legislative leaders and the governor reached an agreement in principle on historic school funding reform. Language will be drafted and details of the agreement released once the drafts have been reviewed. The leaders will reconvene in Springfield on Sunday in anticipation of House action on Monday.

Democratic leaders also put out a statement saying:

The legislative leaders appear have reached a bipartisan agreement in concept and will meet again on Sunday in Springfield. The Illinois House is expected to be in session on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.