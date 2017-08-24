Sox fan who had foul ball swiped gets royal treatment from team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was the moment 15-year old Ryan Baker had been waiting for.

On Monday, the White Sox fan finally caught a foul ball. Then, a woman pulled it right out of his hand.

"She pries my fingers, takes the ball and says it's her ball because it almost hit her. I was in disbelief," said Ryan.

It all happened on live TV.

Ryan was at the game with his aunt while his mother, who is battling multiple sclerosis, and his father watched from the family's home in Montgomery.

The teen scored a ton of support on social media and sports talk radio for his reaction. The White Sox responded with all-star treatment for Ryan at Thursday's game.

"A young man had a ball taken from him," said Brooks Boyer, the Senior V.P. of Sales and Marketing for the Chicago White Sox. "We just wanted to correct that wrong."