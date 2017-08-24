Suburban man plans cross-country motorcycle trip to honor, support veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNERS GROVE -- David Jacobs has put some miles on his bikes over the years- but nothing like what he's planning for in the next week.

The Downers Grove man is crossing 48 states, traveling 11,000 miles in 15 days on a motorcycle to support veterans and raise money for Operation Homefront.

"It's pretty exciting. I've always wanted to do this," David said.

David feels he has lived a pretty good life, but he has friends who are veterans and has heard their stories of just how tough things can get. When his employer Ensono encouraged its employees to get behind a charity, he knew exactly where he wanted that money to go. David never served himself, but says this is his own way of thanking those who did.

"I feel strongly about assisting and helping our veterans especially when they come home from serving," David said.

Operation Homefront helps out hundreds of thousands of families with loved ones serving overseas.

"If you're deployed and you can't make the house payment...they're gonna assist you with that," Jacobs said.

As of Thursday morning, he's raised over $13,000 by just going up to people and asking for donations. He's hoping to double that over the next two weeks as he preps for a trip that will have him on his bike for as long as 17 hours some days. He's riding along with his good friend who is also a veteran, and together they plan to stop at 50 memorial sites along the way to honor those who gave so much.

