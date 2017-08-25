Chicago firefighter injured, 5 displaced after apartment fire in Lawndale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago firefighter was injured and five people are displaced after an apartment fire on the city's West Side.

Fire crews responded just after 5 a.m. Friday to the apartment, located at 18th and Avers, in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

Fire officials confirm the fire started on a back porch. The fire was said to be contained on the third-floor of the apartment.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital with burns. He is expected to be OK.

Still and Box alarm 1800 S. Avers. Fire is under control. 1 victim transported yellow to Mt. Sinai hospital. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 25, 2017

The fire has now been struck.

Five people have been displaced due to damage from the fire.

Fire in #Lawndale- 18th St and S Avers pic.twitter.com/81haGKgRCG — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 25, 2017

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.