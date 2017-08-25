Chicago firefighter injured, 5 displaced after apartment fire in Lawndale

CHICAGO -- A Chicago firefighter was injured and five people are displaced after an apartment fire on the city's West Side.
Fire crews responded just after 5 a.m. Friday to the apartment, located at 18th and Avers, in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.
Fire officials confirm the fire started on a back porch. The fire was said to be contained on the third-floor of the apartment.
A firefighter was transported to the hospital with burns. He is expected to be OK.
The fire has now been struck.
Five people have been displaced due to damage from the fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
