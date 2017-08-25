× Ex-CPS CEO Byrd-Bennett to report to prison where Martha Stewart did time: report

CHICAGO — Former Chicago schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett will report to prison Monday.

Byrd-Bennett, 68, will serve more than four-years for taking kickbacks to funnel school contracts to a former employer.

The Sun-Times reports, she’ll serve her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia, that was nicknamed “Camp Cupcake” after Martha Stewart served time there.

The prison is reportedly about five and a half hours from Byrd-Bennett’s home in suburban Cleveland.

Her lawyers requested she attend the all-women prison camp.