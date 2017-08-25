Woman kills self after grandson, 17, found with gunshot wound in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. -- Police are sharing new details after a 17-year-old boy was pulled from a house fire in suburban Grayslake Tuesday. It turns out the boy had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police recovered a .38 caliber pistol from the home, located in the 400 block of Normandy Lane. Witness statements and other physical evidence collected at the scene led investigators to further interview the victim's grandmother and guardian Deborah St. Antione-Browne, 64.

Police interviewed St. Antonine-Browne at Loyola Hospital in Maywood Thursday, obtaining statements, fingerprints and DNA. A few hours later, authorities found that St. Antonine-Browne had committed suicide in the hospital parking garage. Police say she had also provided her 16-year-old granddaughter with a bottle of prescription medicine and instructed her to take it all. She ingested some of it, and then sought medical help.

St. Antonine-Browne was the guardian of both children in the home at the time of the fire. Both children are now in the care of DCFS.

The 17-year-old boy's continues to recover in the hospital. Police hope he will be able to talk to them, possibly as soon as Monday.

Police will not say if St. Antonine-Browne shot the teen. They say it did not look like a suicide attempt and the gun used was found near the teen. They are not looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.