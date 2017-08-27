2 bicyclists in Chicago Triathlon hit by vehicle

CHICAGO — Chicago Police say a motorist who ignored traffic cones on Lake Shore Drive struck two bicyclists participating in the Chicago Triathlon.

Police say the 20-year-old woman’s vehicle struck the two cyclists Sunday morning at about 7:30 after driving around cones on the city’s North Side that separated the lanes the participants in the triathlon were using from lanes used by automobiles. Her vehicle knocked a 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman off their bicycles. Police say the man suffered shoulder and head injuries and the woman suffered head, neck and shoulder injuries. Police say they were taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The driver was issued traffic citations for negligent driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Police did not release her name.