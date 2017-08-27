Chicago man on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list for teen’s murder arrested in Mexico

CHICAGO — The Chicago man police say ordered the killing and burning of a 15-year-old boy after he refused to flash a gang sign in 2009 was arrested in Mexico after eight years on the run, the FBI announced Sunday.

Luis Macedo is accused of being the ringleader of several alleged Latin King gang members who killed 15-year-old Alex Arellano in 2009. Police say Macedo and others approached Arellano as he walked on West 54th Place in Gage Park and demanded he flash gang signs.

When he refused, police say they beat him with bats, shot and killed him before burning his body. Four others were eventually convicted in the case, but Macedo went on the run.

Macedo was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List in 2016 with hopes that the added publicity would lead to his arrest. He was taken into custody in Guadalajara, Mexico by Mexican immigration officers Saturday and will be brought back to Chicago to face charges, the FBI said in a statement.

“The apprehension of Luis Macedo for the barbaric acts he committed in Chicago is

one of the best examples of how partnership at every level of government can work

together to make our city safer,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a statement.