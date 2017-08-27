From The Tower: Better play, bad injury in Bears third preseason game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The good and the bad often come hand-in-hand in the NFL.

Solid player can be eliminated immediately by a devastating injury to a key contributor. It's the nature of a physical game where any player is a bad hit away from losing their season.

That's what happened to the Bears on Sunday as a solid effort against the Titans was overshadowed by a likely season-ending injury to receiver Cameron Meredith.

At the same time, the Bears' quarterbacks continued to do their thing against the Titans.

Mike Glennon was at his best so far in the preseason while Mitchell Trubisky continues to play solid in the preseason.

The MLB debuted their "Player's Weekend" jerseys across the country as a way to let their athletes express themselves to the fans.

In the end, the jerseys were lucky for the White Sox at home against the Tigers yet not so much for the Cubs in Philadelphia.

When such dynamic personalities have about a month to get ready for a fight, there is probably a chance that it could never live up to the hype.

But the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight was one that almost lived up to the build-up as the fighters went ten competitive rounds. Eventually, Mayweather kept his undefeated streak in tact with a technical knock out.

