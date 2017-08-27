Phillies beat Cubs 6-3 after game-changing triple play

PHILADELPHIA — Big-hitting rookie Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Nick Williams also homered for the Phillies, who have gone deep in nine straight games, hitting 20 homers over that span.

Hoskins led off the eighth with a drive to left-center to give him 11 home runs in his first 18 games, becoming the fastest in major league history to reach 11 homers. Hoskins, who has 24 RBIs, was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 10.

Nick Pivetta (5-9) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings to get the win. Hector Neris worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.

Anthony Rizzo had a pair of RBIs for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who began play three games in front of Milwaukee.