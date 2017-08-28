Cheryl Raye Stout talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Things are about to get real for the Bears in just under two weeks - and in some ways it will for the Cubs as well.

With just a month to go, the team is in a fight for the NL Central division championship that would lock them in the playoffs for the third-straight season. It hasn't been an easy season all around and it figures to be a fight till the end for Joe Maddon's team.

Meanwhile the Bears are starting a very uncertain 2017 season with a new quarterback and without their top receiver Cameron Meredith, who was lost for the season with an ACL Tear in his left knee.

