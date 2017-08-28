Cooler weather continues
-
Weekend starts out hot, then storms bring in cooler weather
-
Cooler and wet week ahead
-
Cooler air remains for rest of the week
-
Cooler but nice weekend ahead
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
-
Weekend will be on the cooler side
-
Cooler weekend and mostly dry
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
Cooler air blows in to end the week
-
Cooler weekend with rain possible
-
-
Cooler and dry for a long stretch of days
-
Unseasonably cool weather continues
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected