JOLIET, Ill. -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the old Joliet prison Monday.

The prison, located at 1125 Collins St., closed in 2002 is still owned by the state. It has been featured in films such as the "Blues Brothers" and the TV show "Prison Break."

Other fires have been set at the old prison, including one in May.

