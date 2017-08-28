FeedonThis: The NFL Division previews start out West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been one of the most consistent traditions since Sports Feed started in 2015.

Every year before the start of the NFL season, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman take some time to preview each of the NFL's eight divisions on the show.

In 2017, we've decided to head West to start them out.

On Monday, Jarrett and Josh gave their thoughts on the AFC West and the NFC West while also predicting who will come out on top in January. Like usual, each of the guys had their own surprise picks for the year.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Speaking of Sports Feed traditions, another continued on Monday like it has for every single show to start the week.

This time Man Crush Monday featured a Cubs' pick from Josh and an NFL pick from Jarrett.

Watch the segment in the video above.