Gov. Rauner signs controversial immigration bill

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner plans to sign a bill Monday that would protect people who are in the country illegally from being detained because of their immigration status.

State and local police wouldn’t be able to arrest or detain such people — unless a judge has issued a warrant.

The plan has garnered support from law enforcement officials and immigration advocates.

But, it faces staunch opposition from conservative Republicans amidst President Donald Trump’s crackdown on so-called “sanctuary cities.”