Adam Jahns discusses the upcoming Bears’ season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's been as interesting of a preseason as it could be for a team that won just three games a year ago.

A quarterback controversy started up for a while even though there wasn't supposed to be one. Mitchell Trubisky's performances have people excited about the first round pick while an inconsistent Mike Glennon has fans extremely skeptical that he'll make it through the 2017 season.

Cameron Meredith's injury shakes up the receiver group while the defense has shown signs of good things - even without Pernell McPhee taking a snap in camp.

All of these topics were part of Adam Jahn's segments on Sports Feed Tuesday night. He had a long discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the Bears' 2017 campaign.

