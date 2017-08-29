Lake County volunteers heading south to help Harvey victims after Texans aided in Lake County flooding

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Hurricane Harvey swept through Texas, devastating communities, who are left coping with flooded streets and homes. In Illinois, a group of people from Lake County can empathize with the hardship and are heading south to lend a hand to those in need.

In July, Lake County suffered its own flooding, and a group of more than 24 people from Southern Baptist Disaster Relief came to Lake County to help the victims clean out their homes, reported the Daily Herald. The trained volunteers worked long days to carry out debris from damaged basements, cut out dry wall and mold. Now Illinois’ branch of the Baptist Disaster Relief initiative will be doing the same in Texas.

This past month, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief’s affiliate group, Texas Baptist Men, sent out volunteers to Lake County to help with the cleanup. They left Illinois and returned to Texas just five days before Harvey hit.

Group supervisor, Chaplain Ric Worshill told the Herald that he was amazed at how the local community stepped up to help the victims in Texas. They recalled how the Texas volunteers didn’t have a place to stay. They ended up sleeping at the Wildwood Presbyterian Church in Grayslake and relied on donations for showers and food.

Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief is offering training on how to do flood and mud out work to anyone who would like to join Disaster Relief and go to Texas to help. For dates on the training sessions, visit their website.

The group has a few more clean up projects left in Illinois before they set out to Houston.