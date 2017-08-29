Mitchell Trubisky will start for the Bears in their preseason finale Thursday

CHICAGO – Traditionally the fourth preseason game is only interesting to the coaches on the field and the front office staff on an NFL team.

Most if not all the starters are in street clothes and the battles are for the final roster spots, not for starting positions.

But Bears fans get a unique chance for some intrigue in the team’s final preseason game against the Browns on Thursday at Soldier Field. Once again, like most of the preseason, that’s because of the team’s first round pick.

On Tuesday, head coach John Fox confirmed that Mitchell Trubisky will get the start against Cleveland. It will be his first start of any kind in a Bears’ uniform and most likely won’t be his last.

Connor Shaw will be the second quarterback in on Thursday night as starter Mike Glennon and backup Mark Sanchez will not play on Thursday.

So far this preseason, Trubisky has opened some eyes with better-than-expected play. In three games he’s 34-of-48 for 354 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, raising his quarterback rating to 112.7.