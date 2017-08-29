Woman, twin girls found dead in Joliet murder-suicide ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. – The mother and her twin daughters found dead in Joliet in what police are calling a double murder-suicide have been identified.

Celisa Henning, 41, Makalya, 6, and Addison, 6, were pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at a home in the 400 block of North Reed of Joliet, Ill.

An autopsy will be done Tuesday by the Will County Coroner.

Neighbors tell WGN that the family who lived in the home had been there for about 10 years and had young twin girls.

Those who know the family said the mother was an excellent stay-at-home mom, who recently began having health issues. They said she wasn't herself physically or emotionally.

WGN News was told the father found the bodies of his wife and girls and called for help.

The Will County coroner will be handling autopsies, as police question who they need to in this death investigation.