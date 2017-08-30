Blackhawks announced 2017 Training Camp schedule

CHICAGO – It’s been over four months since they’ve hit the ice after an ugly exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During that time, all of the talk has been about change for the Blackhawks.

Gone are Darling, Hjalmarsson, Panarin and others. Saad and Sharp are among those who are back with the team while a number younger players are expected to take key positions in the lines.

Now the Blackhawks know officially when they’ll get to work for the 2017-2018 season as the team announced their training camp schedule on Wednesday.

The team will begin preseason workouts on Friday, September 15th at 10 AM at the United Center. The following day, the team will host their annual Training Camp Festival at the arena with that scrimmage beginning at 11 AM.

All workouts are open to the public with a majority of them coming at the United Center. As they have in the past, the team will travel to the University of Notre Dame from September 24-28 for a series of practices as the Compton Family Ice Arena.

During the training camp workouts, the Blackhawks will play six preseason games – home-and-home contests against Boston, Columbus, and Detroit.

The entire Blackhawks’ training camp schedule can be found by clicking here.