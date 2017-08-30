World’s largest dinosaur taking Sue’s place at Chicago’s Field Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Field Museum's T-Rex Sue is moving on up, so something larger can take its place.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Sue, the museum’s star attraction and the largest and most complete T. rex skeleton, will move upstairs to a new exhibit being constructed especially for her.

In Sue's place at Stanley Field Hall, will be a cast of a skeleton of the largest known dinosaur.

It's a Titanosaur that is 122 feet long and two stories tall. That's three times longer than Sue.

The Titanosaur was a plant eater that was found in South America in 2014.