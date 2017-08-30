Young students in Chicago say thank you Harvey volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Students from Francis Xavier Warde School knew they couldn't travel to Houston to help those affected by the devastating flooding following Hurricane Harvey. But they did want to do something.

The 8th graders gathered at the Red Cross of Chicago headquarters today, writing thank you cards to everyone from volunteers who are going to Texas to help to those who have donated money to the cause. The kids say they hope the cards make the volunteers and the donors realize just how much they're making a difference.

Representatives from the Red Cross say they appreciate the donations because having too many people traveling to a disaster area, like Houston, could be a hindrance to the rescue operations. But the donations will help emergency crews that are appropriately prepared. They anticipate they'll be assisting in Houston for more than a year.