CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a shooting on the West Side at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The shooting took place on the 1400 block of South Springfield. Two men, both in their 20’s, were shot and killed.

One was shot in the head and the other in the chest. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for suspects, gathering clues at the crime scene. There is currently no one in custody.