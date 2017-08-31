Adam Hoge previews the Bears’ final preseason game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For once, there is a bit of intrigue for the common Bears fan in the fourth and final preseason game.

You can thank Mitchell Trubisky for that.

The first round draft pick will make his first start with the Bears against the Browns at Soldier Field on Thursday night. How long he plays is still unknown, but his presence on the field will create a little more buzz for a game typically reserved for the backups of backups.

Trubisky was one of the many topics that Adam Hoge of WGN Radio discussed with Jarrett Payton on Thursday's Sports Feed at Soldier Field.

Watch their discussion on a number of topics and players as roster cutdown day approaches in the video above.