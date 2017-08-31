Chicago-area relief efforts send help to Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago State University is working with the Houston Texan's JJ Watt Foundation to deliver life's basic necessities in the catastrophic wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers come with warm hearts and dry goods to send help to the people of water-soaked Texas.

"God is watching and he is going to take care of them...all this will pass," Deborah Broyles said.

There's even board games and coloring books, which will offer a much-needed diversion from the grisly reality that now permeates the Gulf Coast.

CSU Organizer Monique Horton says this effort is a no-brainer because Americans must be there for each other in times such as these.

"It's compassion. We see what's happening and then we are backing up with action. It's tangible," Horton said.

Volunteer Zion Stewart may be young - but he still understands how important it is to volunteer.

The giant-sized care package will be loaded up into trucks and driven the 1,106 miles from Chicago to Houston, building a bridge that makes that distance not seem so far.