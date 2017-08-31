South Suburban Humane Society takes in dogs to help pets misplaced by Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- The ripple affects of Hurricane Harvey are being felt at the South Suburban Humane Society.

25 dogs from an animal shelter in Mississippi are at the South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights. This place is part of a bigger network of shelters across the nation.

The dogs here from Mississippi arrived Thursday night.

If you're wondering why they're getting dogs from Mississippi instead of Texas directly, it's because dogs that have been displaced in Houston and other parts of Texas are on their way to the animal shelter in Mississippi. This way an owner could drive five or six hours from Texas to claim their pet instead of driving 20-plus hours up to Chicago Heights.

Emily Klehm of the South Suburban Humane Society said that Mississippi dogs are available for adoption.

The easiest most effective way for a displaced owner to be identified through the animal shelter network is if that dog has a micro chip.

For more information just go to SouthSuburbanHumane.org