West suburban man arrested on terrorism charges

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old Villa Park is facing terrorism charges after being accused of trying to pay for others to travel to Syria to join Islamic State militants and another group.

Dilshod Khusanov made an initial appearance Thursday in Chicago federal court after his early-morning arrest at his Villa Park home.

The Uzbekistan-born man stood in street clothes with his ankles shackled. He didn’t enter a plea. Several relatives sat on nearby benches.

Prosecutors want him sent to Brooklyn, New York, where the indictment was unsealed Thursday. Another Chicago hearing was set for Sept. 7.

Khusanov is charged with conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, including ISIS and al-Nusrah Front. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison. A lawyer for Khusanov declined comment.