Girl, 13, shot while riding in backseat of car in West Englewood

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old girl was shot in the back while riding in the backseat of a car in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on the 6500 block of South Bell.

The girl was a backseat passenger in a car, when the armed offenders emerged from a house and fired shots at the vehicle.

It's not known who else was in the car, but the girl was the only person hit.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

This shooting comes Chicago police releases new numbers about violence in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.