Chance the Rapper donates $2.2M to 20 CPS schools

CHICAGO – On Friday, Chance the Rapper announced he was donating $2.2 million to 20 CPS schools.

According to a press release, the rapper began raising money just six months ago.

Chance tweeted that raising the money was part of Social Works’ efforts to support CPS schools.

Each school will receive $100,000 over the next three years. The funds will be held by the Children First Fund and principals will submit requests for purchases through that organization.

Chance is expected to appear at a press conference Friday afternoon on the South Side to discuss the donation.

In an hour I'll be going LIVE #onhere for the first ever #SocialWorksSummit tune in here https://t.co/CDcGFXuctw ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #SupportCPS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 1, 2017

The 20 schools receiving the money are:

Ambrose Plamondon Elementary

Mireles Elementary Academy

C.E. Hughes Elementary

Edmond Burke Elementary

Edward White Career Academy

Esmond Elementary

Corliss High School

Aldridge Elementary

Fiske Elementary

Greenleaf Whittier Elementary

Beethoven Elementary

Mahalia Jackson Elementary

Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School

Ninos Heroes Elementary

Orr Academy High School

Oglesby Elementary

Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary

Dett Elementary

Spry Community Links High School

W.K. New Sullivan Elementary

In August, Chance the Rapper, along with Social Works Chi and State Bags donated 30,000 backpacks at the Bud Billiken Parade.