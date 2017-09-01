Comfort dogs leave Illinois, bound for Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Not all aid to the Texas flood victims is financial or physical; as emotions run high following the devastations, some of it is also very personal.

Several "comfort dogs" are on their way from Northbrook to Houston to provide emotional support for flood victims.

Lutheran Church Charities began its comfort dog program after Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and now has about 100 dogs nationwide.

The dogs from Northbrook will be flown to Texas by a volunteer pilot; some will be sent to a shelter for flood victims; others will spend time with emergency responders.

Luther Church Charities says the emotional support a comfort dog provides can be a significant part of the healing process.