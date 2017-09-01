× Coyotes suffering from mange being confused as ‘zombie’ dogs

HANOVER PARK, Ill. — Police in the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park are warning residents that coyotes suffering from mange are being confused for sickly looking stray dogs.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that people have been contacting authorities after spotting the animals which appear to be malnourished or neglected pets.

Police say sarcoptic mange causes the coyotes to lose some hair and develop infections. It is caused by various types of mites. The infections impact their eyesight, which could make the coyotes become more active during the day.

The mange is contagious to other canines.

The state Natural Resources department says coyotes are abundant in the southern, southeastern and west-central parts the state.