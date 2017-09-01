CPD prepares for holiday weekend amidst new crime figures

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is gearing up for the holiday weekend.

There will be an extra 1,300 additional officers on duty.

There’ll be an increase in foot and bike patrols, and traffic enforcement on Lake Shore Drive.

Police have also targeted 177 suspects prior to the holiday. 90 are in custody, 86 of whom are charged with felonies.

This all comes as the Chicago Police Department released new crime numbers for August.

Figures show shootings were down 47% compared to August of last year.

The number of shootings have declined for six straight months.

According to the Chicago Tribune numbers, there have been about 30 fewer homicides in the city this year, compared to this time last year.