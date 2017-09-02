$1M bond set for West Garfield Park shooting suspect

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge set bail at $1 million for a man facing several felony weapons charges in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

Christopher Younger, 29, is charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer, criminal damage to property, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened during an argument around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A bullet went through the window of a nearby car and shattered glass that hit a nine-year-old boy inside the car.

Officers shot at Younger, but did not hit him.

Police found two guns at the scene.