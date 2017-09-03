7-Day Forecast: Temperatures drop, then warm up next weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm Labor Day weekend, jacket weather next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm holiday weekend, cooler next week
-
7-day forecast: Heat and humidity return, storms possible next weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures cool then heat back up, storms possible Friday
-
First full weekend of summer to feel more like fall
-
-
Flood, storm clean up continues after another round of storms hits Chicago area
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm, storms possible throughout the week
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat and humidity, storms unlikely until the weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Mid-week warmup, weekend storms possible
-
River levels rising again in northern Illinois after more rain
-
-
Rough waters prompt swim ban at Chicago beaches
-
Central Illinois hospital offers delayed baths for newborns
-
Warm week ends with a drop in temps