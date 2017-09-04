Labor Day protests call for $15 per hour minimum wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several hundred Chicago residents spent their Labor Day demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The rallies started early at a McDonalds in Pilsen. McDonald’s has been a target for the Fight for 15 Movement for years. The protest then moved to the Thompson Center where more people gathered.

Protesters want minimum wage raised to $15 per hour and they want to be unionized because they say they are understaffed and underpaid.

The people fighting for the wage increase includes teachers’ aides, hospital workers and daycare workers. They said they want respect.

“We’re getting the short end of the stick. We’re not valued for what we do,” Dalila De Jesus, a childcare worker, said.

Protesters were joined by those who made more than the minimum wage but still supported the cause.

The rally ended downtown at Randolph and Wacker with speeches and songs.